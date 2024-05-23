Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Scouts take to the skies

Last updated May 23, 2024 7:8pm0
Share
count

Troop 731B members Alexander O'Halloran, 12, left, and Pixel Tarin, 14, throw cutout airplanes at the Palomar R/C Flyers Club Johnson Field runway during a troop event to earn their aviation merit badges, Saturday, May 11. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Members of Troop 731B and 731G practice flying R/C planes to earn their aviation merit badges at Johnson Field R/C park in Fallbrook. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

R/C flyers cut out planes for troops to fly at Johnson Field R/C park in Fallbrook. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Troop 731B member Alexander O'Halloran, 12, waits to get a cutout plane to fly at Johnson Field R/C park in Fallbrook. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Troop 731B member Trent Guard, 13, flys an R/C plane to earn his aviation merit badge at Johnson Field R/C park in Fallbrook. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Troop 731G member Abrielle Boucher, 15, constructs a cutout plane to fly before earning an aviation merit badge at Johnson Field R/C park in Fallbrook. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Members of Troop 731B and 731G learn about flying at the Johnson Field runway before earning their merit badges. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FALLBROOK – Of late, the Boy Scouts of America organization has been making its way onto national headlines with its rebranding effort as Scouting America, but for Girl's Troop 731 and Boy's Troop 731 in Fallbrook, scouting's young women and men have been focused on learning how to make their way into the skies above.

Sponsored by Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924, and hosted by the Palomar RC Flyers, aviation enthusiasts George Dawe and Bill Hill jumped at the chance to lead 18 scouts into completing the robust requirements for achieving the coveted Aviation Merit Badge.

Split between a classroom setting, Johnson RC – radio controlled – airfield, and Fallbrook Airpark, these scouts not only learned about the laws of physics, the aerodynamic effects of control inputs, cockpit instrumentation, airplane construction and preflight checks, but they were soon thereafter able to apply what they learned, at Johnson airfield, by assuming aircraft control, putting an actual RC aircraft through its aerial paces and finally by securing the day with a generous supply of hotdogs and watermelon.

To complete their aviation adventure, these scouts will soon be strapping into the real-thing and putting their knowledge and flight skills to the test, during familiarization flights to be conducted from Fallbrook Airpark in the coming weeks.

For more information visit https://www.troop731g.org/ for girls; https://www.troop731fallbrook.org/ for boys; https://fallbrookvfw.org/ and https://www.palomarrcflyers.com/.

Submitted by Scouting America.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 05/25/2024 07:30