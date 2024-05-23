Fallbrook Scouts take to the skies

FALLBROOK – Of late, the Boy Scouts of America organization has been making its way onto national headlines with its rebranding effort as Scouting America, but for Girl's Troop 731 and Boy's Troop 731 in Fallbrook, scouting's young women and men have been focused on learning how to make their way into the skies above.

Sponsored by Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924, and hosted by the Palomar RC Flyers, aviation enthusiasts George Dawe and Bill Hill jumped at the chance to lead 18 scouts into completing the robust requirements for achieving the coveted Aviation Merit Badge.

Split between a classroom setting, Johnson RC – radio controlled – airfield, and Fallbrook Airpark, these scouts not only learned about the laws of physics, the aerodynamic effects of control inputs, cockpit instrumentation, airplane construction and preflight checks, but they were soon thereafter able to apply what they learned, at Johnson airfield, by assuming aircraft control, putting an actual RC aircraft through its aerial paces and finally by securing the day with a generous supply of hotdogs and watermelon.

To complete their aviation adventure, these scouts will soon be strapping into the real-thing and putting their knowledge and flight skills to the test, during familiarization flights to be conducted from Fallbrook Airpark in the coming weeks.

For more information visit https://www.troop731g.org/ for girls; https://www.troop731fallbrook.org/ for boys; https://fallbrookvfw.org/ and https://www.palomarrcflyers.com/.

Submitted by Scouting America.