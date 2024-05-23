Mary Murphy of NCFPD is awarded the San Diego County Burn Institutes Maltese Award.

Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – North County Fire Protection District's Mary Murphy was awarded the San Diego County Burn Institutes Maltese Award.

Murphy's journey in enhancing firefighter wellness began with her pivotal role in developing state fire training curriculum focused on cancer prevention and behavioral health for Firefighters and First Responders.

Her commitment extends through her teachings across three San Diego County fire academies, where her knowledge and passion have touched the lives of many. At the North County Fire Protection District, Murphy introduced innovative cancer prescreening tests and spearheaded behavioral health support, setting new standards in firefighter safety and well-being. Her leadership in health awareness and screening initiatives has not only saved lives but also cultivated a culture of wellness within the firefighting community.

Through innovation and compassion, Murphy embodies the essence of the Maltese Award, proving herself to be an inspirational beacon in the California Fire Service.

