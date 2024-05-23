Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Mary Murphy of NCFPD is awarded the San Diego County Burn Institutes Maltese Award.

Last updated May 23, 2024
Village News/Courtesy photo

Medical Services Officer Mary Murphy, center, of the North County Fire Protection District receives the Maltese Award from the San Diego County Burn Institute for her innovative and compassionate work with the community creating health awareness and new cancer screening initiatives.

FALLBROOK – North County Fire Protection District's Mary Murphy was awarded the San Diego County Burn Institutes Maltese Award.

Murphy's journey in enhancing firefighter wellness began with her pivotal role in developing state fire training curriculum focused on cancer prevention and behavioral health for Firefighters and First Responders.

Her commitment extends through her teachings across three San Diego County fire academies, where her knowledge and passion have touched the lives of many. At the North County Fire Protection District, Murphy introduced innovative cancer prescreening tests and spearheaded behavioral health support, setting new standards in firefighter safety and well-being. Her leadership in health awareness and screening initiatives has not only saved lives but also cultivated a culture of wellness within the firefighting community.

Through innovation and compassion, Murphy embodies the essence of the Maltese Award, proving herself to be an inspirational beacon in the California Fire Service.

Submitted by North County Fire Protection District.

