Nine Warriors on girls' soccer all-league teams

A Feb. 25 meeting of the Valley League’s girls’ soccer coaches selected the all-league teams whose nine Fallbrook High School players include three Warriors on the first team.

Karina Bulli, Hannah Diverde and Monica Saltz were selected to the first team. Second-team recognition was given to Audrey Petersen and Leslie Romo. Juliana Cervera, Jade Kennedy, Judith Urbina and Nikel Villa received honorable mention designations.

“All those players came from playing club soccer, so when they come to the high school program they hit the ground running,” Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia said. “They’re playing soccer at a high competitive level. We’re lucky to build a program around those players.”

The three first-team players were all team captains for 2017-2018; Petersen was also a team captain.

“They’re three starting players that made a difference on the field,” Garcia said. “Happy to have that many members on the first. They all deserve it.”

Bulli is a junior who played midfielder and forward during the 2017-2018 season.

“What she lacks in size she makes up for in intensity,” Garcia said.

Bulli is approximately 5 feet tall. The Warriors concluded Valley League and regular-season play Feb. 14 at home against San Pasqual, which took a 7-0 record into the game. The Golden Eagles had a 2-0 lead with 10 minutes remaining, but Bulli scored twice to give Fallbrook a 2-2 tie.

She’s “also a player that can change the direction of the team at any given moment,” Garcia said of Bulli.

Diverde is also a junior who was a midfielder for some games and a forward during other games.

“Fortunate to have a player like Hannah,” Garcia said. “Hannah has an incredible shot. She’s got great skills and soccer IQ. She’s just an all-around player with great skills, great shot.”

Saltz was the only Fallbrook senior to be given first-team distinction. She was one of the Warriors’ defenders.

“Monica is a fast learner, just solid as a rock in the defense, big contributor to the outcome of the season,” Garcia said.

Last year, Diverde and two 2016-2017 Fallbrook seniors were named to the Valley League first team. Seven Warriors, including four seniors, had all-league honors last year. Bulli was on the 2016-2017 second team, and Petersen received honorable mention accolades.

This year, Saltz, Romo and Cervera were the only Fallbrook seniors who received all-league honors. Petersen and Villa are juniors. Kennedy and Urbina are freshmen.

“We’re young,” Garcia said.

Petersen and Kennedy played midfield for the Warriors in 2017-2018. Urbina and Villa were defenders. Romo was both a defender and a midfielder. Cervera played both midfield and forward.

The Warriors’ 5-1-2 Valley League record gave them second place in the league standings behind San Pasqual. Fallbrook’s overall season record was 10-6-4.

“Hoping to see the quality of the program grow,” Garcia said.