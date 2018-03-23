Allen makes dean's list at University of Dallas
Last updated 3/23/2018 at 2am
IRVING, Texas – Angela Allen of Fallbrook was one of nearly 450 University of Dallas students named to the fall 2017 dean’s list for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Allen has yet to declare her major.
