St. Peter's students place at science fair

Seventh grader Annabella Ross displays her winning design that won the art contest for the shirt illustration for the science and engineering Fair.

FALLBROOK – St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School students earned many awards at the 2018 Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair. All students completed strong projects, but four projects were selected and accepted to compete at the higher level of the GSDSEF in Balboa Park.

Annabella Ross (Grade 7) won fourth place for her Medical and Health Science project, which tested whether one gender was superior in coordination. Annabella also won the art contest for designing the shirt illustration for the entire event.

Mateo Torres (Grade 8) won fourth place for his Plant Science project...