Linda Gianelli Pratt, an adviser to Stay Cool for Grandkids, is the upcoming speaker at the Fallbrook Library, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 27. Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Linda Giannelli Pratt, an adviser to Stay Cool for Grandkids, will speak 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road. The library will be open, so guests are welcome to come in through the front door. Her talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

The community will learn more about the recently passed County Climate Action Plan and Stay Cool for Grandkids' position on it, which does not address transportation changes and streamlines developers' requests to bypass the General Plan. Stay Cool for Grandkids gave a presentation to the county board of supervisors recently, raising some objections to the plan.

Stay Cool for Grandkids is a San Diego-based organization working to encourage grandparents and other seniors to take action against global warming.

Pratt attended to Fallbrook High School. She has worked as a laboratory analyst, regulatory compliance specialist, consultant, director of regional environmental programs for the city and county of San Diego, director of a community sustainability program for The Natural History Museum and managing director of a statewide nonprofit organization, Green Cities California, which serves local government leaders to advance more sustainable policies and practices.