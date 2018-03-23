Warrior girls 2-1 after first three swim meets

A 135-51 loss March 6 at Carlsbad opened Fallbrook High School's girls swim season, but the Warriors followed that defeat with a 107-62 home victory March 8 against Oceanside and then prevailed over Escondido Charter by a 100-82 score March 15 in Fallbrook.

"It's been exciting," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond.

Redmond wasn't expecting a victory over Carlsbad. "The majority of those swimmers are year-round club swimmers," Redmond said of Carlsbad.

Times rather than positions were Redmond's objectives. "I was expecting us to race, and that's what we did," he said.

The Lancers won all 12 ev...