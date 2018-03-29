Learn about selling organic produce at free workshop

FALLBROOK – The California Certified Organic Farmers’ Pacific Southwest Chapter will host its next meeting 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, in the community room of the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road. Fallbrook residents Helene Beck, owner of Beck Grove, and Linda Antonioli, owner of KooL Ranch, are chapter leaders.

Special guest David Weinstein, director of sales at Heath & Lejeune, will run a free workshop open to members and non-members who are interested in selling certified-organic produce. Guests will learn about the costs of certification, materials and packaging; how to develop a regional label; standards for packaging and grading and setting sales prices.

Heath & Lejeune, founded in 1984 and CCOF-certified, provides distribution, consolidation, storage and logistics services to the organic produce community. From their 43,000-foot warehouse near downtown Los Angeles, the company services local retailers and foodservice clients as well as a premier group of wholesalers and retailers around the U.S. and Canada.

To accommodate the light-dinner service provided by the chapter and Grangetto’s Farm and Garden Supply, RSVP to ccofpsw@yahoo.com. Contact Linda Antonioli with questions, (818) 642-9838.