Lilac Fire Victims Resource Seminar offered

BONSALL - The law firm of Jackson & Parkinson will bring together financial and counseling resources to assist victims of the Lilac fire. The seminar is April 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Rd. Bonsall, (next to Bonsall Elementary School).

This is a one stop shop for residents to bring their questions and to get answers for problems and hurdles for reconstruction. There will be constructions lenders, agricultural lenders for grove damages and agricultural operations, insurance experts, public adjusters, SBA representatives and County of San Diego representatives.

For more information or questions, call (760) 723-1295.