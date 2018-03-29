Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lilac Fire Victims Resource Seminar offered

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/29/2018 at 8:40pm



BONSALL - The law firm of Jackson & Parkinson will bring together financial and counseling resources to assist victims of the Lilac fire. The seminar is April 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Rd. Bonsall, (next to Bonsall Elementary School).

This is a one stop shop for residents to bring their questions and to get answers for problems and hurdles for reconstruction. There will be constructions lenders, agricultural lenders for grove damages and agricultural operations, insurance experts, public adjusters, SBA representatives and County of San Diego representatives.

For more information or questions, call (760) 723-1295.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017