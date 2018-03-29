Virtual school opens enrollment for 2018-2019 school year

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – California Connections Academy at Capistrano, a tuition-free, virtual public school, announced its open enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year. The school, which serves students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, offers a flexible learning option to accommodate the needs of the modern student.

“The biggest advantage is the independence put on the student,” Lauren John, California Connections Academy senior, said. “You’re able to have more time in your day that you can allocate, outside of your traditional school courses.”

Through advanced technology tools and a rigorous curriculum, teachers work closely with students to develop an individualized learning plan, which nurtures their strengths and provides additional support for areas of difficulty. The diverse student body includes competitive athletes with strict training schedules, previously home-schooled students looking for teacher support and students seeking expanded course offerings, among others.

“I’ve seen firsthand how technology can be used as a tool to meet the evolving needs of the modern learner,” Dr. Richard Savage, executive director at California Connections Academy at Capistrano, said. “Our passionate team of educators uses technology to teach students in a virtual setting, offer one-on-one student support and ensure students are meeting their academic goals.”

California Connections Academy enabled prolific alums Mirai Nigasu, Vincent Zhou, Nathan Chen and Karen Chen to chase international ice skating glory at Pyeongchang, South Korea, an example of how the flexibility of the school allows students to accommodate their schedules around other commitments.

While flexibility and a change in local school options are largely cited as reasons for switching to online school, the benefits of online learning go far beyond. California Connections Academy provides a high-quality curriculum, which meets rigorous state education standards, with state-credentialed teachers who teach a variety of courses, including honors and Advance Placement classes, digital technology and career technical courses. In addition, the school offers a variety of University of California-approved “a-g” courses including science wet labs, numerous visual performing arts courses and more.

California Connections Academy also offers students a National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society chapters and an Advancement Via Individual Determination program to help students in grades 6-11 prepare for college. Many students also enjoy multiple in person field trips and special events planned throughout the year – from college visits to school dances – where they can socialize offline with staff and fellow students.

For additional information about online education and the enrollment process, the school is hosting online and in person free information sessions. To learn more about California Connections Academy and begin the enrollment process, visit http://www.connectionsacademy.com/california-online-school.