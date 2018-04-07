Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Deadline to pre-order rain barrels is April 8

 
Last updated 4/7/2018 at 3:35pm



FALLBROOK – The deadline to pre-order Ivy rain barrels to be picked up at the Fallbrook Public Utility District is 11 p.m. April 8. Solana Center for Environmental Innovation and the County of San Diego have teamed up to offer discounted rain barrels to encourage rainwater harvesting.

The barrels, which have many unique features, retail at $129 each but can be had for $90. People can cut the cost to $55 by applying for a $35 rebate. Residents can buy the barrels online for $90 each at http://www.RainBarrelProgram.org/SD, print the receipt and apply for the $35 rebate at http://www.socalwatersmart.com. Buyers can get up to two $35 rebates and will need a copy of their water bill.

People need to bring their receipt to FPUD April 15, when a barrel pickup event will be held in the parking lot from noon to 3 p.m. FPUD is located at 990 E. Mission Road and people can also just show up the day of the event and buy a rain barrel on the spot. Help will be available for loading barrels into vehicles.

The rebates come from wholesaler Metropolitan Water District and rebate checks take about five weeks to arrive in mailboxes. Buyers should first make sure they’re eligible as it is a one-time rebate application. If someone has received a rain barrel rebate from Metropolitan in the past, they won’t be eligible for another one.

 
