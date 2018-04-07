Perez welcomed as new member in NSCS

WASHINGTON - Alexa R. Perez of Fallbrook has accepted membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). She is completing her first year at University of San Diego and has accepted a research internship with USD's bio-Chem department for the remainder of spring and summer 2018. Perez has declared a bio-Chem major as well.

"NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement. Membership gives students access to a number of amazing benefits including career and networking resources, scholarships, travel, and service projects both on campus and in the community," said Stephen E. Loflin, NSCS founder and chief executive officer.

NSCS is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies and is the nation's only interdisciplinary honors organization for first-year and second-year college students. Membership is by invitation only, base on grade-point average and class standing. NSCS has over 1 million lifetime members and 300 chapters in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.