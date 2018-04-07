Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Perez welcomed as new member in NSCS

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2018 at 5:40pm

Alexa Perez is a bio-Chem major at USD.

WASHINGTON - Alexa R. Perez of Fallbrook has accepted membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). She is completing her first year at University of San Diego and has accepted a research internship with USD's bio-Chem department for the remainder of spring and summer 2018. Perez has declared a bio-Chem major as well.

"NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement. Membership gives students access to a number of amazing benefits including career and networking resources, scholarships, travel, and service projects both on campus and in the community," said Stephen E. Loflin, NSCS founder and chief executive officer.

NSCS is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies and is the nation's only interdisciplinary honors organization for first-year and second-year college students. Membership is by invitation only, base on grade-point average and class standing. NSCS has over 1 million lifetime members and 300 chapters in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017