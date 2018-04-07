Concerts are among free events at library in April

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in April, including concerts, book discussions, a movie and lectures about sex trafficking and climate change.

An acoustic showcase by Gregory Page will be featured 2 p.m., Sunday, April 8. Page is a unique English-born Irish and Armenian musician. Page creates compelling songs that are full of cinematic melodies. A songwriter and crooner, he creates an atmosphere of 1920s jazz, blues and folk music.

The Insight Book Club meets 1 p.m. Monday, April 9. This month the book club will discuss “Empire Made” by Kief Hilsbery. The author uncovers the story of a distant uncle who was a clerk with the East India Company and disappeared after eight years.

The Friends of the Fallbrook Library will sponsor a lecture 6 p.m., Thursday, April 12. Guest speaker Masayo Halpin is an expert on sex trafficking. She was a special agent with the Portland FBI for 20 years. She will speak of her experience as coordinator of Crimes Against Children. Sponsored by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

The group is supporting a concert 1 p.m., Thursday, April 19, with Bob Freaney and friends. Their guest will be local violin teacher, Richard Conviser, who will collaborate with Freaney in a piano and violin recital of Gluck, Kreisler, Smetana, Gade and Bridge. Supported by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

The same day, Danny Holt and the Sincopa String Quartet will perform 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19. Pianist and composer Holt will be joined by the Sincopa String Quartet in piano concerto performances by Mozart and Gorecki. Sponsored by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

For Classical Sundays, George Fee and Kindra Scharich will present music by Schubert, Schumann, Brahms and Wolf, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22. A pre-concert talk is set for 2:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Fallbrook Music Society.

A lecture on climate change will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 24. Join with others in learning about the effects of climate change.

Cinema at the Library will feature the latest thought-provoking films 6 p.m. Thursday, April 26. The month’s movie takes place in a galaxy far, far away.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653.