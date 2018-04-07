Otis Day & The Knights to host toga party at Pala
Last updated 4/9/2018 at 8:41am
PALA – Otis Day & The Knights, the iconic rock band that was created for the Hollywood cult movie National Lampoon's "Animal House," will host a "Toga, Food & Booze Party," 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Pala Casino Spa & Resort's Starlight Theater. Bluzmen will be the opening act.
In addition to the concert, guests will enjoy seven food tastings and will receive 10 drink tickets for a selection of 50 bourbons, whiskeys, barrel aged spirits and 10 craft beers. Guests who wear a toga also can win prizes.
The seven food tastings will include California rolls with fresh ging...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)