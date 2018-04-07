Bonsall riding club leaps to record numbers, times

BONSALL - The Bonsall gymkhana riding club "Mudslingers" set four new arena records on Saturday, March 31 in addition to attracting a record number of riders. Thirty-six equestrians took to the saddle to participate in seven events, including Hurry Scurry, a speed-jumping event that riders aim to complete in 10 seconds.

Gymkhana, or games on horseback, is an equestrian sport that requires excellent communication between horse and rider and often involves flying lead changes, quick turns and sliding stops. While typically run in Western saddles and tack, English and Western riders are welcome to participate.

Jenn Gosselin of Vista won the AAA division on Suzy and set three arena records in Quadrangle (20.153 seconds), Speed Barrels (10.280) and Single Stake (9.619). Romy Linglet, who placed second in the division, also came in under 10 seconds in Single Stake at 9.899 and set an arena record for Big T at 15.444 seconds.

Big T consists of a course of poles and barrels set in a "T" formation, a hybrid of a barrel race and a pole-weaving event. Juliana Cartwright of Escondido continues to hold the club record on Hurry Scurry, at 10.424 seconds on Misty.

The day went longer than normal to accommodate seven versus the typical six events and an influx of eight new riders coming from surrounding areas, from Fallbrook to Hemet.

Prizes for the day included two free tickets to the National Horse Show in Del Mar, donated to the club by the San Diego County Fair, as well as engraved stirrups, splint boots and Jolly Ball horse treats. All riders received participation prizes, as is the custom of the Mudslingers club (District 22 of the California Gymkhana Association).

Names of division winners (high point) and second place (reserve high point) are listed below, starting with the fastest division (AAA). The Mudslingers' next show will be on Saturday, April 14 at Stenerson Ranch in Bonsall. All are welcome to attend, whether riding or viewing. Viewing and parking are free.

Division AAA

High Point: Jenn Gosselin of Vista on Suzy

Brook McCarty on Slim Shady (Oceanside) weaves through Poles 2, finishes first in Division A.

Reserve High Point: Romy Linglet of Oceanside on Gigi

Division AA

High Point: Brett Hansen of Hemet on Skipta Miss Max

Reserve High Point: Malia Nixon of Bonsall on Felix

Division A

High Point: Brook McCarty of Oceanside on Slim Shady

Reserve High Point: Elizabeth Greenwood of Vista on Olive

Division FC

High Point: Kayden Burns of Fallbrook on Penny

Reserve High Point: Danielle Garside of Bonsall on Whiskey Business