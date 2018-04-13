FUHS 40th reunion to include classes from 1977 to 1980

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School 40th class reunion will occur Oct. 19-21. Although the reunion is being facilitated by the classes of 1977-1980, all graduates are invited.

The Oct. 19 itinerary includes 5 p.m., the Ag Department’s Tri-tip dinner fundraiser, 7 p.m., the Fallbrook High Homecoming Football Game and 9 p.m., play at Pala Casino.

The next day, Oct. 20, will feature self-coordinated golf at Pala Mesa; 11 a.m., gentle yoga at Pala Mesa and 6-11 p.m., a reunion social also at Pala Mesa Resort.

The final day of the reunion, Oct. 21, will feature the yearly alumni picnic at Live Oak Park, 11 a.m.

All events are self-pay, except the Saturday evening dinner at Pala Mesa. The registration fee for the dinner event is $50, if paid by May 1.

Information can be found at Facebook, http://www.tinyurl.com/FUHSreunion. Itinerary and registration can be found at http://www.tinyurl.com/registrationfuhs. The reunion website is http://www.fuhs2018reunion.simple.site.com or contact Lani Quisenberry at (760) 419-2045.