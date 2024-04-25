Chamber annual awards luncheon set for June 5

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Annual Awards and Installation Luncheon Wednesday, June 5, at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, 220 Grand Tradition Way, in Fallbrook. Located inside the magnificent Arbor Terrace, seating for this special event begins at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon program begins at noon.

This event will recognize citizens who give so much and make Fallbrook the extraordinary community that it is. Another aspect of the program is the installation of the incoming board of directors for the 2024-2025 fiscal year and a special spotlight on retiring board members.

Recognition Awards to be presented are Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Chamber Business of the Year, Chamber Member of the Year, Chamber Nonprofit of the Year, Citizen of the Year and one for Lifetime Achievement. Members who have supported the chamber for more than 25 years will be recognized as well.

Hosted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the ticket price is $79 per person, and all reservations must be prepaid. Table sponsorships for chamber members are $100, which includes your name on the chamber website, in the program and on a table. The table sponsorship does not include the luncheon ticket. Register online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or call 760-728-5845.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber Of Commerce.