Warriors go 6-1 during March in boys' lacrosse games

The Fallbrook High School boys’ lacrosse team posted a 6-1 record for the month of March.

“I'm impressed with how we've been playing as a team,” Fallbrook coach Brian Kimmell said. “We’ve been playing real well.”

The Warriors began the 2018 season with a 19-6 home win, March 3, against Murrieta Valley High School and followed that triumph with a 14-2 victory, March 6, at home against Serra High School and a 19-0 win, March 9, in Fallbrook against Mater Dei High School.

The Warriors’ only loss in the month occurred March 13, on the road when they were defeated 10-9 by San Di...