Warriors go 6-1 during March in boys' lacrosse games
Last updated 4/13/2018 at 1:21pm
The Fallbrook High School boys’ lacrosse team posted a 6-1 record for the month of March.
“I'm impressed with how we've been playing as a team,” Fallbrook coach Brian Kimmell said. “We’ve been playing real well.”
The Warriors began the 2018 season with a 19-6 home win, March 3, against Murrieta Valley High School and followed that triumph with a 14-2 victory, March 6, at home against Serra High School and a 19-0 win, March 9, in Fallbrook against Mater Dei High School.
The Warriors’ only loss in the month occurred March 13, on the road when they were defeated 10-9 by San Di...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)