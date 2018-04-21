Thank you, friend

Not long ago a friend of mine invited me to a Business Men’s Fellowship meeting he attends and said that it is a group of men who fellowship together over breakfast every Saturday morning at Denny’s restaurant here in Fallbrook.

I accepted his invitation, and I’m glad I did.

It was a small group. I knew only one person in attendance, named Jack, in addition to Johann who had invited me. Jack had attended the same Bible study I frequent.

I immediately felt welcome. Estes shared what had recently transpired in his ministry to the homeless who congregate in a public park in Escondido. Dave mentioned his outreach blog, and Bill shared about a young man he has been mentoring. I soon realized that I was in the company of men who take their walk with the Lord seriously.

It didn’t feel like a Bible study or feel churchy.

It was just a group of real guys who are comfortable talking about God and his Son in a relaxed environment.

I was encouraged to share my testimony, and eventually I did after becoming more comfortable with the group.

Call Bill Keith, the leader, at (760) 744-7210 for more details, if you are interested in joining us for breakfast and fellowship.

The national organization’s website is http://www.bmfusa.org.

You’re invited.

Jim Bowles