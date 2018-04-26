Locals get heard at governmental affairs meetings

Eight months a year, longtime community leaders Bob Leonard and George McManigle invite representatives of politicians as well as officials from different organizations to Bonsall for the Unincorporated Communities Governmental Affairs Meeting.

The meetings are held in the La Sala room at the River Village Plaza and are open to the public. The next meeting will be held Thursday, May 17, at 9 a.m.

"We represent all the unincorporated communities of the area – Fallbrook, Rainbow, De Luz, San Luis Rey River Valley and Bonsall," said Leonard. "The concept is for those that aren't familiar...