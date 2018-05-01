Mama's Kitchen announces new executive chef Jason Martin

Award-winning chef to bring holistic knowledge to nonprofit organization's mission of 'food as medicine'

San Diego –Mama's Kitchen announces a recent team addition with its new executive chef, Fallbrook resident Jason Martin. This is the first time in more than 20 years that Mama's Kitchen has hired on a new executive chef to lead the organization that provides home-delivered meals, pantry services and nutrition education services to over 1,200 men, women and children in San Diego County annually.

A classically trained chef, Chef Martin comes to Mama's Kitchen from Eloji Strategic Advisors where he served as director of sales, corporate chef and culinary consultant. He has more than 10 years of experience as an executive chef spanning across multi-outlet hotels, a high-volume catering company as well as his own personal chef business, focusing on fresh, local, healthful cuisine. Chef Martin led Hospitality, Inc. in San Diego as one of the twenty biggest caterers in the world.

Chef Martin is also well-versed in menu development, buying and procurement, operations, and budgeting and cost management. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, he received a bachelor's in human nutrition and public health from Kansas State University and was trained at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute. Chef Martin also previously served as an executive chef at a San Diego nonprofit for more than three years. During his tenure, the organization received two national recognitions with culinary excellence awards.

"I am thrilled to join Mama's Kitchen on its mission to provide love and nourishment through nutritious meals to vulnerable populations in our local community," said Chef Martin. "Mama's Kitchen is more than a job. The food is medicine movement is deeply personal to me and it's an honor to join an organization with a reputation for positively influencing our local community, and I am looking forward to helping the team carry that tradition forward."

Chef Martin succeeds longtime executive chef Anne R. Garger, who retired in March 2018 after 21 years of dedicated service to the organization.

"Jason Martin is a welcomed addition to the team at Mama's Kitchen," said executive director Alberto Cortes. "We are becoming the premier provider of fresh, delicious, medically tailored meals in San Diego County and Jason's experience and expertise fit perfectly with Mama's mission, vision and direction."

To learn more about Mama's Kitchen's impact on the San Diego community and the organization's upcoming events, visit mamaskitchen.org.