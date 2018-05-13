North San Diego County real estate paces regional and national trends

May volume and pricing expected to remain strong

FALLBROOK – Real estate markets in North San Diego County continued to reflect metrics throughout the region as volume remained at high seasonal levels while prices eclipsed both year-earlier and prior-month activity in April, Jerry Kalman, a realtor® with HomeSmart Legends here, reported May 6.

Kalman said that during April the average selling price of homes in Fallbrook and Bonsall rose to $653,000, a five percent increase over March and 11 percent better than April of last year. Sales volume was essentially equal to that of March at almost 80 units and slightly less than the 86 rec...