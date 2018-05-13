Boxing workout helps people with Parkinson's

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support group will hold their monthly meeting Friday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

This month’s speakers are Amanda Gilliland and Robin Sandoval, a mother-daughter team of coaches dedicated to the quality of life for those affected by Parkinson. They will present “The Benefits of Rock Steady Boxing.”

When a family member was diagnosed with the possibility of having Parkinson’s d...