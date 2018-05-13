Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Boxing workout helps people with Parkinson's

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2018 at 8:16am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support group will hold their monthly meeting Friday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

This month’s speakers are Amanda Gilliland and Robin Sandoval, a mother-daughter team of coaches dedicated to the quality of life for those affected by Parkinson. They will present “The Benefits of Rock Steady Boxing.”

When a family member was diagnosed with the possibility of having Parkinson’s d...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017