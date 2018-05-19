Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Garden club to meet May 29

 
Last updated 5/19/2018 at 2:02pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club will meet Tuesday, May 29, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. The meeting will begin 12:30 p.m. with a potluck social. All members are asked to bring a food item for about 12 people. The business meeting will begin 1 p.m. Those attending the meeting will have the opportunity to vote for “Member of the Year.”

The speaker for this month’s meeting will be Diane Hazard, who will speak on “Waterwise Gardening in San Diego.” Hazard is director of education at the Solana Center for Environmental Education, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that focuses on zero waste, composting and water conservation. She will discuss how to reduce waste, conserve water and build healthy and sustainable soil.

Members are reminded that on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, flowers will be gathered to make bouquets which will be delivered to the Masonic Cemetery. Cut flowers and greenery can be brought to the home of Jane Carpenter Sunday evening or by 8 a.m. Monday. Volunteer members will arrange the flowers for transport to the cemetery to be used by the public attending the Memorial Day remembrance service.

As always, the public is invited to attend the meeting. For further information regarding the Garden Club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

 
