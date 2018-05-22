New art exhibits at library debut May 20

"Dissemination" is a work by Gail Titus of the Twenty Women Artists collective, on display at the Fallbrook Library May 20 through July 7.

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library will host "Voices: Speaking of Art" by San Diego's Twenty Women Artists and a sculpture installation "Red Lines" by Dean Ramos, May 20 to July 7.

The work of the Twenty Women Artists collective is on display at the Fallbrook Library, May 20 through July 7, including "Flight of the Firefly" by Susan Darnall.

In the community room, "Voices, Speaking of Art" is brought to the Fallbrook Library by the artist collective TWA. Photography, painting, wall sculpture, fabric art and more, their diverse media reflects the personal stories each artist tells in their work. Each story has many layers, and their individual voices are honest, heartfelt and strong. See what Maite Agahnia, Manuelita Brown, Diana Carey, Bronle Crosby, Susan Darnall, Ellen Dieter, Kaori Fukuyama, Julia Gray, Diane Hall, Kathleen Kane-Murrell, Kathy McChesney, Lori Mitchell, Gillian Moss, Alison Haley Paul, Julia San Roman, Chris Schwimmer, Gail Titus and Theresa Vandenberg Donche say in their personal visual communication and written word.

Also new to the library is a large-scale sculptural installation on the Reading Patio. This piece, "Red Lines" by Dean Ramos, was constructed on-site by connecting several complex modules to fly above the patio. Ramos, a faculty member at Mira Costa College, uses common materials and construction methods in this intriguing piece of contemporary art.

Visitors will have to see it to wonder what it all means.

With these exhibits, visitors to the library have a chance to experience amazing collections through the eyes and words of the creative arts group. Meet the artists and enjoy small bites and live music, 6-8 p.m., May 25, at this free event. For more information, call (760) 731-4650.