Bee Happy junior art competition winners named

"What makes me happy...."
Pre-Kindergarten – First Grade
First place: Tristan Everett – "The Center of Color"
Second place: Marcus Woolf – "Picnic with Strawberry Pie"
Third place: Johnny Casarez – "Baby Brother & Me"
Second – Fourth Grade
First place: Noah Woolf – "My Dog Pickles makes everyone happy!"
Second place: Hazel Ussher – "Chocolate Chip Squishmallow"
Third place: Kendra Ramos – "The Beautiful Outdoors"
People's Choice: Estelle Montgomery – "I Love Books"
Fifth – Eighth Grade
First place: Cole Caporale – "BEEing Outside"
Second place: Tallulah Laurenson – "Wildflowers"
Third place: Daniel Legge – "Modern Yo-Yoing"
People's Choice: Wenceslao Torres V – "Kikashi Protector of the Leaf Villa"
Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce - Chamber's Pick
Sofia Zarraga – "Magical Tree"
