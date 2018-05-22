Cauliflower popcorn makes for a healthy snack

FALLBROOK – Healthy snacks are a great way to quell hunger pangs without feeling guilty. The following recipe for "Cauliflower Popcorn" from Bob Blumer's "Surreal Gourmet Bites" (Chronicle Books) is a sweet-tasting alternative to unhealthy snacks.

Cauliflower Popcorn

Yields 12 bites

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon salt (or, for a salt-free alternative, Mrs. Dash table blend)

To make:

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Cut out and discard cauliflower core and thick stems. Trim remaining cauliflower into florets the size of golf balls.

In a large bowl, add cauliflower, olive oil and salt. Toss thoroughly.

Spread cauliflower on a baking sheet (line with parchment paper, if available, for easy cleanup) and roast for 1 hour, or until much of the floret has become golden brown. (That's the caramelization process converting the dormant natural sugars into sweetness. The browner the florets, the sweeter they will taste.) Turn 3 or 4 times during roasting.

Use crumpled up aluminum foil or paper towels to create a false bottom in your popcorn container, fill it with cauliflower, and serve immediately.

Note: Raw cauliflower can be precut and refrigerated for up to two days in an airtight bag or a bowl of water. With minimal sacrifice, cauliflower can be cooked earlier in the day and reheated in a 450 F oven for 10 minutes.