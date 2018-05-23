BCI program discusses clutter-free living techniques

FALLBROOK – Britannia Connection announced their upcoming meeting and luncheon, Thursday, May 31, as women of either British or Commonwealth heritage or those with a strong interest in British culture gather for friendship, fun and philanthropy.

Marybeth Glenn is a professional organizer and owner of Priority Organization. She is passionate about assisting others to live and work happy in their space by making an organized home and office a priority. Her presentation will be geared toward downsizing and safety for older adults as she is a member of the National Aging in Place Council and understands the importance of a clutter-free home with everyday items being easily accessible.

Meetings are held the last Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane. The meet and greet time starts 11 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The official meeting, including the presentation, begins 11:30 a.m., and a hot lunch with dessert follows the meeting; the cost is $24. For more information and reservations, call Vanessa Caldwell at (208) 871-9644 by 5 p.m. Saturday, May 26.

Guest are invited to save the date for the fashion show tea fundraiser, Friday, June 8, benefiting the Fallbrook High Marching Band in purchasing new musical instruments. Fashions provided by 100 Main. Tickets are $45 and are available at Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce or by calling Caldwell at (208) 871-9644.