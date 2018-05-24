Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Russell graduates from Colorado State University

 
Last updated 5/24/2018 at 6:29pm

Christine K. Russell of Fallbrook has graduated from Colorado State University as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

FALLBROOK – Tim and Tammy Russell of Fallbrook are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter, Christine K. Russell, from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Russell is a 2010 graduate of Fallbrook High School and received support from the Fallbrook Ag Boosters club throughout her college career. Russell will be practicing in Alturas, California, in a mixed animal clinic.



 
