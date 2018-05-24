Russell graduates from Colorado State University
FALLBROOK – Tim and Tammy Russell of Fallbrook are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter, Christine K. Russell, from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
Russell is a 2010 graduate of Fallbrook High School and received support from the Fallbrook Ag Boosters club throughout her college career. Russell will be practicing in Alturas, California, in a mixed animal clinic.
