Russell graduates from Colorado State University

FALLBROOK – Tim and Tammy Russell of Fallbrook are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter, Christine K. Russell, from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Russell is a 2010 graduate of Fallbrook High School and received support from the Fallbrook Ag Boosters club throughout her college career. Russell will be practicing in Alturas, California, in a mixed animal clinic.