Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County to hold listening sessions on ambulance services

 
Last updated 6/8/2018 at 6:51pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The County of San Diego has retained The Abaris Group, an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) consulting firm, to conduct listening sessions for San Diego County’s rural communities to provide input on ambulance services in communities in the unincorporated area of San Diego County.

De Luz residents are invited to attend the listening session on Thursday, June 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fallbrook Public Utility District offices, 990 E. Mission Road, Fallbrook.

Anyone who cannot attend and would like to provide input, can call or email Mike Williams at The Abaris Group, (888) 367-0911 or mwilliams@abarisgroup.com.


 
