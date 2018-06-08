Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Trexler named to Champlain College trustee's list

 
BURLINGTON, Vt. – Holly Trexler of Fallbrook was named to the Champlain College trustee's list for the spring 2018 semester. Students on the trustee's list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain and over 90 residential undergraduate and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates. Champlain's distinctive career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge.

 
