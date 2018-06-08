Trexler named to Champlain College trustee's list

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Holly Trexler of Fallbrook was named to the Champlain College trustee's list for the spring 2018 semester. Students on the trustee's list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

