Boys & Girls Clubs of North County celebrate Rising Stars

Boys & Girls Clubs of North County board members congratulate Staff MVP Michael Lopez, front row center. Lopez, who was honored at the club's Rising Star Award ceremony, is joined by, left to right, Donna Reisbeck-Stoewer, Paul Norberg, Chet Bierbrauer, Rex Bright and Dale Mitchell.

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County held their annual Rising Star Award ceremony May 24. Staff from all eight club sites, board members, community partners and family and friends of the recipients gathered to celebrate this year's winners.

"This is a special night for our club," said Allison Barclay, chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls of North County. "Our staff does a great job of recognizing club members on a daily basis but this event gives us a chance to publicly recognize our amazing youth members."

The first award presented was the prestigious Rising Star Award, which grants honorees $200 toward college expenses. The Ridgecrest Family Endowment Fund was created in 2008 at the Legacy Endowment Community Foundation by Laurenn Barker and her brother, Sandy Prater, as an incentive to encourage youth to stay on the positive path toward high school and college. This year's Rising Star recipients were Isaac Castellanos and Neighlah Lopez.

The ceremony also recognized a boy and girl of the year from each of the eight club sites. In addition to the boys and girls of the year, youth members were recognized by staff in the areas of academics, athletics, sportsmanship and citizenship. At the end of the evening, one member is selected as the Youth of the Year. This is the highest award a club can bestow on one of its members. The Youth of the Year was awarded to Blanca Gonzalez from the Fallbrook Street site.

This year the club recognized Barry Kurnik as the Coach of the Year for his involvement with the Lady Braves program at Potter Jr. High. The club chose brothers David and Daniel Lucero as the Volunteers of the Year for their dedicated service at the Ingold Club. Finally, Michael Lopez, the site supervisor for Live Oak Elementary, was awarded the Staff MVP for helping to reshape his site in to one that is warm, welcoming and inclusive.

La Paloma site supervisor Richie Damian congratulates La Paloma's Girl of the Year, Xenia Garcia

