Village News

Turney accepted into master's degree program

 
Last updated 7/1/2018



OXFORD, Ohio – Fallbrook resident Debra Turney was recently accepted into the advanced inquiry program and will be taking classes toward a master’s degree in biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

As a first-year advanced inquiry program student, Turney will complete web-based courses from Miami University with face-to-face experiential learning and field study through San Diego Zoo Global. Turney works as an alternative education teacher at Riverside County Office of Education.

Miami University’s Project Dragonfly reaches millions of people each year through inquiry-driven learning media, public exhibits and graduate programs worldwide.

 
