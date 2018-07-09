Greenwood second, Hanlon fourth in 11-Dive Championship Meet

A total of 25 high school divers competed in the 11-Dive Championship Meet at the Fallbrook High School pool May 5 including three Fallbrook High School athletes.

"There was some really good diving," said meet organizer Sean Redmond, who is also Fallbrook High School's diving coach.

Joseph Greenwood, who was a senior at Oasis High School but competed for Fallbrook High School under the CIF San Diego Section's Multi-School Teams Status policy which allows athletes from certain schools to participate for a specified other team, placed second among the 10 boys at the meet.

Kelly Hanlon, who was a Fallbrook High School junior during the 2017-18 school year, placed fourth among the 15 girls while 2017-18 freshman Kassidy Ewig was 14th.

Divers could register either online or at the meet. "We had only 12 that signed up online," Redmond said. "Thirteen others came in and signed up on deck."

The 11-Dive Championship Meet is not the official CIF championship but counts for CIF meet qualifying purposes. For both boys and girls an 11-dive score of at least 250 points qualifies a diver for the CIF meet. A diver must compete in at least seven events prior to the CIF meet unless the CIF grants a waiver for injury or another legitimate reason such as transfer-related ineligibility. "For a lot of the divers that came up it was also their seventh meet," Redmond said.

The 11-Dive Championship Meet is the final qualifying opportunity prior to the CIF meet. "This allowed them to get their seventh meet in," Redmond said. "We were happy to be able to provide that opportunity."

Patrick Henry senior Jack Macceca won the boys event with 491.80 points. Greenwood's second-place score was 447.05 points. Greenwood had low scores on some of his early dives and was in fourth place after nine dives. His final two dives had higher scores. "He was able to pull it together," Redmond said. "He was able to dig down."

Chula Vista Learning Community Charter School freshman Sergio Zepeda placed third with 435.45 points. Steele Canyon senior Nathan Cummins was fourth and scored 426.40 points.

The winner of the girls diving was La Jolla High School freshman Makenna Sammons, who accumulated 409.75 points. Valhalla freshman Olivia Zamudio was second with 336.80 points. Hanlon's fourth-place score was 293.80 points. Ewig had a score of 199.80 points in her first 11-dive competition.