By Jane Wyckoff
Special to the Village News 

Watson wins 2018 Snowsports Builder Award

 
Last updated 7/14/2018 at 4:20pm

Olympian Billy Kidd and John Watson take time for a photo in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the Far West Ski Association 86th convention.

Innovative and brilliant. A founder of ski clubs. Creator of multiple programs and recognition awards on all levels of snowsport – club, council, Far West Ski Association, U.S. Ski Association, U.S. Recreational Ski Association, and Far West Ski Foundation – spanning over five decades of dedicated volunteerism.

John Watson of Fallbrook is a deserving recipient of the 2018 Snowsports Builder Award.

Since joining the Single Ski Club of Los Angeles in 1966 and until the present, Watson's depth of volunteer efforts and the impact on the organizations which benefited from his leadership and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
