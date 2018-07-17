'A Funny Thing' is the funniest show this year
Last updated 7/18/2018 at 10:22am
It's a hit! "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" is the funniest show of 2018! Wacky and absurd, this rib-tickling show wraps up the 36th season for North Coast Repertory Theatre with a bang!
While the show is directed by David Ellenstein with subtlety, it is the dazzling choreography of Colleen Kollar Smith that gives it heart. Accompanied by musical director Ron Councell, opening night was a flawless performance.
Remarkably, Ellenstein filled the wee stage with talent (13 in all) along with four musicians tucked into an invisible pocket while Smith paid tribute to vaudeville...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)