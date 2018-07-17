Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to the Village News 

'A Funny Thing' is the funniest show this year

 
Last updated 7/18/2018 at 10:22am

Aaron Rumley

The cast of "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" includes, from left, David McBean as Marcus Lycus, Kevin Hafso Koppman as Hysterium, Jason Maddy as Captain Gloriosus, Noelle Marion as Philia, Chris M. Kauffmann as Hero, Omri Schein as Pseudolus, Melinda Gilb as Domina, Andrew Ableson as Senex, John Greenleaf as Erronius, Amy Perkins as Soldier, Missy Marion as Vibrata and Luke H. Jacobs as Protean.

It's a hit! "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" is the funniest show of 2018! Wacky and absurd, this rib-tickling show wraps up the 36th season for North Coast Repertory Theatre with a bang!

While the show is directed by David Ellenstein with subtlety, it is the dazzling choreography of Colleen Kollar Smith that gives it heart. Accompanied by musical director Ron Councell, opening night was a flawless performance.

Remarkably, Ellenstein filled the wee stage with talent (13 in all) along with four musicians tucked into an invisible pocket while Smith paid tribute to vaudeville...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
