Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Library hosts back-to-school resource fair, July 26

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 8:59am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host its annual back-to-school resource fair for families, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 26.

More than 20 community groups be in attendance to provide information regarding health, dental hygiene, nutrition, voting and more. In addition to information tables, there will be a Party Puppet People show, 10:30 a.m., followed by refreshments, face painting and balloon animals. The Vista Community Clinic will offer free dental screenings from its mobile Dental Van until 3 p.m.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about the event, call (760) 731-4650.


 
