Switzer named to dean's list at Anderson University
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 1:58pm
ANDERSON, S.C. – Timothy Switzer of Fallbrook was named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the spring semester. In order to be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester.
Anderson University is a selective comprehensive university offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees on campus and online....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)