FHS announces tryout schedule for fall sports

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School will soon be holding tryouts for fall sports. The tryout schedule is as follows:

Football – Monday, July 30, 3 to 5 p.m., meet at stadium.

Girls volleyball – Wednesday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m., meet at new gym.

Girls Tennis – Monday, Aug. 6, 3 p.m., meet at tennis courts.

Boys Water Polo – Monday, Aug. 6, 6 a.m., meet at pool deck.

Field Hockey – Tuesday, Aug. 7, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., meet at stadium.

Cross Country – Monday, Aug. 13, 3 to 5 p.m., meet by ticket booth at stadium.

Girls Golf – Monday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m., meet at Pala Mesa Resort

In order to be cleared for tryouts each athlete must have turned in their physical, a copy of their medical insurance card, and the confirmation/consent form from their online clearance packet (athleticclearance.com) to the athletic office. Athletes must be cleared before tryouts. For more information, visit: http://www.fallbrookhs.org/FHS/Department/17-athletics.