Last updated 7/28/2018 at 9:41am

Lt. Col. Leroy Edward Watson, USMC Ret., was born March 4, 1930. Our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather slipped away from us peacefully on July 19, 2018.

He leaves his wife of 62 years, Rene; two children, Kathryn and Mark; two grandchildren and five great-grandbabies.

Viewing was held Tuesday, July 24 at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary. Interment was at Miramar National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

May he rest with God in peace.