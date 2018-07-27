Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lt. Col. Leroy Edward Watson, USMC Ret

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/28/2018 at 9:41am



Lt. Col. Leroy Edward Watson, USMC Ret., was born March 4, 1930. Our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather slipped away from us peacefully on July 19, 2018.

He leaves his wife of 62 years, Rene; two children, Kathryn and Mark; two grandchildren and five great-grandbabies.

Viewing was held Tuesday, July 24 at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary. Interment was at Miramar National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

May he rest with God in peace.





 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017