San Onofre nuclear waste – a local issue of national consequence

FALLBROOK – Public Watchdogs will speak at the Fallbrook Library about the San Onofre nuclear waste Tuesday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m. The speakers are Nina Babiarz, an award-winning writer and Charles Langley, an energy analyst. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Public Watchdogs is a nonprofit public advocacy group. It has just filed a 19-point legal brief against the publicly-funded bailout of the failed plant. It also filed a motion to revoke the permit allowing the burial of deadly radioactive nuclear waste at San Onofre State Beach Park.

The talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team (FCAT) in conjunction with Music for the Revolution. FCAT is a local group of volunteers promoting discussion and action to ameliorate climate change.

Music for the Revolution is a 501(c)(3) educational and charitable organization that puts on an annual music festival to increase awareness and adoption of environmental regenerative practices and promote local organizations with similar concerns.

The presentation is open to the public.