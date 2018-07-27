Watershed Warriors needed for De Luz cleanup

DE LUZ – Residents are asked to join I Love A Clean San Diego and the county of San Diego for a litter cleanup in De Luz, Saturday, Aug. 11, 8 to 10 a.m. Volunteers will collect trash along the Santa Margarita River Hiking Trail to divert waste from the watershed and beautify the community for summer hikers.

ILACSD will have cleanup supplies and water. They also provide community service hours and Letters of Appreciation for volunteers. This is an opportunity for students and families to learn ways to protect their local environment.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own reusable items such as water bottles, work gloves and buckets to promote zero-waste practices and help with the mission to have a zero waste, litter free and environmentally engaged San Diego region.

Volunteers can sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQ6pB1mCk3b1vJdMiWqMolVgVRZRWpHbfIWfy_BeOFRa63NQ/viewform.

All volunteers are required to fill out a waiver form to participate and anyone under the age of 18 needs a waiver signed by their parent or guardian. Everyone should print, sign, and bring the waiver to the cleanup: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1kYI5Z_bU89OmiNqzG0rxu66APaQPUNfi.

The meeting place for the cleanup is on the Santa Margarita River Hiking Trail, 37385 De Luz Rd.