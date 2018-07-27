Disney's 'Newsies' is an inspiring hit

Jack Kelly (Dillon Klena) instructs newcomer Les Jacobs (Noah Baird) and his brother Davey (Scott Arnold) on their first day as newsies while Crutchie (Austyn Myers) looks on approvingly.

"Newsies" is a smash hit! This huge cast of talented performers delights and inspires. Perfect for the entire family. Great music, explosive, athletic dance routines featuring spectacular tap sequences. Thrilling to watch – exciting to experience. This is rated 10 out of 10.

After coming off the all-time hit, "Mamma Mia," Moonlight Stage Productions is bound to have a back to back success with "Newsies." It is every bit as wonderful as its predecessor and a lot more inspirational.

Of the many offensive conditions perpetrated against the helpless and weak, one such condition would be the u...