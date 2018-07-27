Fallbrook Garden Club installs officers

The newly-installed officers of the Fallbrook Garden Club are, back row left to right, Gwen McConnaughy and Suzanne Kestell, co-presidents; Nancy Casarez and Maggie Burnett, co-first vice presidents/programs, and LeNita Hague, co-third vice president/membership; front row left to right, Patty Vasquez, co-third vice president/membership; Marci Eisenstadt and Hanh DeMore, co-second vice presidents/publicity; Julie Ritter and Norma Gomez, co-recording secretaries and Nancy Korchick, treasurer.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club's 2018-19 officers were installed at the June 26 general meeting.

Lynne Batchelor from Palomar District of the California Garden Clubs, Inc., presided over the installation. The Club presented 10-, 15-, and 20-year certificates to members. The Member of the Year was Marci Eisenstadt.

Awards for the 2017 year, which were presented to the Fallbrook Garden Club at the 2018 California Garden Club Inc. (CGCI) Convention in early June, included: CGCI Blue Ribbon Achievement Award ("the most prestigious designation recognizing that the garden club participa...