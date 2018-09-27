Fallbrook Blanket Project helps senior care provider

The Fallbrook Blanket Project recently donate several items, including these two blankets, to the Foundation for Senior Care. From left are Theresa Geracitano, outreach and development officer of the Foundation for Senior Care; Carmen Willard, president of the Fallbrook Blanket Project; and Rachel Mason, executive director of the Foundation for Senior Care.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project recently donated several items, including two blankets, to the Foundation for Senior Care for its upcoming fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 27.

The Fallbrook Blanket Project is a nonprofit group of crocheters and knitters who regularly donate blankets, lap and baby blankets, etc., to local charities and North County women's shelters. Anyone is welcome to join the Hooks and Needles group, which meets every Monday, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Fallbrook Library. A Spanish and English group meets every Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, also at the library.

Residents can learn to knit or crochet, and the yarn is free to make 7-inch by 9-inch squares or other items for the project. Participants also work on their own projects. Handmade creations will be available for purchase at the Fallbrook Harvest Faire, Oct. 28, and proceeds will benefit the Blanket Project.

Submitted by Fallbrook Blanket Project.