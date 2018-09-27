Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Retired teachers to hear from school board candidates

 
Last updated 9/27/2018 at 7:18pm



FALLBROOK – The California Retired Teachers Association will hold their general meeting 10 a.m., Oct. 10, at the Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Sycamore Ranch.

Candidates for the Fallbrook Elementary School board and Fallbrook High School board will be there to meet and greet residents. To make reservations, call (760) 723-3696 by Oct. 3.

Submitted by the California Retired Teachers Association.



 
