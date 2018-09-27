Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Democratic Club honors Strahan

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/28/2018 at 8:33pm

Fallbrook Democratic Club president Tom Frew, left, awards Angelique Strahan as Volunteer of the Decade with past presidents Michael Summers and Robert Hamilton present.

FALLBROOK – In recognition of more than 13 years of continuous outstanding service on behalf of the Fallbrook Democratic Club, president Tom Frew and past presidents Michael Summers, Robert Hamilton and Jon Monday presented the Volunteer of the Decade Award to Angelique Strahan at a recent meeting.

Strahan is the longest continuing-serving member of the executive board, has served for over seven years as membership chair, leads fundraising drives, actively participates in Go Team events, serves as webmaster and voluntarily carries the club telephone so that all calls are answered or returned promptly. Strahan was honored for her cheerfulness, energy and devotion to the democratic values of the organization.

The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its next meeting Oct. 4, at the Hilltop Center, 331 East Elder St. Social time begins 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting 7 p.m.

Representatives will speak from the League of Women Voters. They will review and explain the propositions that will appear on the ballots for the Nov. 6 general election.

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings, 8 a.m., on the third Wednesday of each month at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 South Mission Road, that are open to everyone.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 09/29/2018 15:28