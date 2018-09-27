Fallbrook Democratic Club honors Strahan

FALLBROOK – In recognition of more than 13 years of continuous outstanding service on behalf of the Fallbrook Democratic Club, president Tom Frew and past presidents Michael Summers, Robert Hamilton and Jon Monday presented the Volunteer of the Decade Award to Angelique Strahan at a recent meeting.

Strahan is the longest continuing-serving member of the executive board, has served for over seven years as membership chair, leads fundraising drives, actively participates in Go Team events, serves as webmaster and voluntarily carries the club telephone so that all calls are answered or returned promptly. Strahan was honored for her cheerfulness, energy and devotion to the democratic values of the organization.

The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its next meeting Oct. 4, at the Hilltop Center, 331 East Elder St. Social time begins 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting 7 p.m.

Representatives will speak from the League of Women Voters. They will review and explain the propositions that will appear on the ballots for the Nov. 6 general election.

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings, 8 a.m., on the third Wednesday of each month at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 South Mission Road, that are open to everyone.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.