'Big Show' to raise funds for senior services

Attending the Foundation for Senior Care's 2017 Gangsters & Molls fundraising event at The Vineyard at 1924 are, from left, Jerry Burke, Khristy Pittman, Jenienne and Pierre Domercq and Barbara Romero.

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care has announced its 13th annual fall fundraising event will be held Saturday, Oct. 27 at Vineyard at 1924.

The foundation provides a number of meaningful services to seniors in the Fallbrook community and once each year throws a gala event, formerly called Dinner with the Docs, to raise funds, build awareness, and thank the community for their investment.

This year's fundraiser, the "Big Show", will have a vintage circus theme and include auctions, hors d'oeuvres and dinner as well as carnival games, tests of strength and lots of prizes.

A cocktail reception starts the event at 5 p.m. After the silent auction, guests will be ushered into a rustic barn for dinner. Special presentations and a live auction will take place during the dinner service.

Live auction items include a one-week two-bedroom timeshare at the Tamarack Beach Resort, one week at a two-bedroom Park City Utah resort, an African Photo Safari, and a chance to race a sailboat in San Diego Harbor.

"We're anticipating another exciting, fun-filled event," said Foundation for Senior Care Executive Director Rachel Mason, "Dress up as a ringmaster, trapeze flyer, clown, acrobat, jester or even just a spectator and come to the show. Bring friends and relatives too. You'll not only be supporting the programs we provide for seniors and neurologically impaired adults in our community, you'll also have a fun-filled evening in the process.

"These services are not offered anywhere else in the community," Mason said. "Last year we were able to meet an over 25 percent increased demand for our services – and that's only possible through the generous support of our community. This gala will be an important night for us all to work toward a better future for Fallbrook's senior population."

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org or at (760) 723-7570. Sponsorships are still available.