A message of hope offered Oct. 13 and 14

FALLBROOK – International speaker Pat Arrabito will be at the Fallbrook Seventh Day Adventist Church, Saturday, Oct. 13. Arrabito will start speaking at 8:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. with a message of hope during these troubled times. Her topics include: "It's all about God" and "Suffering is not for nothing".

When she lost her husband and two sons in an airplane crash 28 years ago, Arrabito continued her family's quest to prove that the Sabbath has been observed without interruption throughout history. There will be one early afternoon service with a free lunch served in between.

On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m., Arrabito will continue with "He Promised; Asking and Receiving". There will be a free brunch served at 11 a.m. to end this wonderful weekend of powerful and touching messages that all can take home with them.

Everyone is welcome to join Arrabito at 1200 Old Highway 395, Rainbow, exit off I-15. RSVP by Friday, Oct. 12 by calling (760) 728-1661 or emailing office@fallbrookadventist.org.