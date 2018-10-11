Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

BUSD superintendent holds Community Collaborative Discussion

 
Last updated 10/14/2018 at 3:24pm



Delainy Reinard

BHS Senior

Bonsall Unified School District Superintendent David Jones conducted a Community Collaborative Discussion, Sept. 27, to share information about Measure EE. About 60 community members attended.

Jones said that BUSD is pursuing Measure EE because, “It is the responsible thing to do educate the children of BUSD in facilities conducive to learning.” He said that it is not a responsible thing to intermix 18-year-old boys with 11-year-old girls on a daily basis on the same campus.

In 2012, the residents of the Fallbrook and Bonsall school districts voted to unif...



